Crash shuts down southbound I-75 in Sarasota County. At least one person dead

At least one person died in a crash Monday morning on southbound Interstate 75 near Laurel Road in Sarasota County. The southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted off the highway at State Road 681. (Florida Department of Transportation) Florida Department of Transportation

Southbound Interstate 75 is closed to traffic, after a crash involving a cement truck that rolled over. At least one person died in the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which also involved another truck, happened about 8:20 a.m. near Exit 195 (Laurel Road). Southbound motorists are being directed to leave the highway at Exit 200 (State Road 681).

Other details were not immediately available.