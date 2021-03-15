Traffic
Crash shuts down southbound I-75 in Sarasota County. At least one person dead
Southbound Interstate 75 is closed to traffic, after a crash involving a cement truck that rolled over. At least one person died in the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash, which also involved another truck, happened about 8:20 a.m. near Exit 195 (Laurel Road). Southbound motorists are being directed to leave the highway at Exit 200 (State Road 681).
Other details were not immediately available.
