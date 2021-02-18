Traffic

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, troopers say

Manatee

A 61-year-old man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Pearl Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the unidentified Bradenton man was walking in the outside lane of U.S. 41 just north of Pearl Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 28-year-old Bradenton woman.

FHP released no further information other than to say the crash remains under investigation.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
