Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, troopers say

A 61-year-old man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Pearl Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the unidentified Bradenton man was walking in the outside lane of U.S. 41 just north of Pearl Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 28-year-old Bradenton woman.

FHP released no further information other than to say the crash remains under investigation.