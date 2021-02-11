Downtown Bradenton traffic slowed morning commute to a crawl after crash

Southbound traffic on First Street heading toward the Desoto Bridge was reduced to one lane near 13th Avenue West for more than hour during Thursday morning’s busy commute, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police arrived on scene about 7 a.m. and announced that all lanes had been reopened right around 8 a.m.

“Please avoid the area if possible, and watch out for officers,” BPD announced on Twitter Thursday morning and subsequently announced that announced all lanes had reopened about an hour later.

TRAFFIC CRASH

