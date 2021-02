2-10-21--Police and emergency crews respond after a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Manatee Avenue West in Bradenton. Bradenton Police Department

A crash involving an overturned vehicle temporarily cut traffic down to one lane on Manatee Avenue West on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Manatee Avenue and Third Street West.

As of 4:15 p.m, all lanes of Manatee Avenue were reopened.