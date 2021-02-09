Traffic
Crash shuts down Manatee Avenue east of downtown Bradenton, cops say
All eastbound lanes on Manatee Avenue East at the 13th Street East intersection are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
BPD announced the closure around 7 a.m., noting that the crash involved an overturned vehicle.
Thirteenth Street East and Manatee Avenue East, “will be closed during this time. Please avoid the area if possible and watch out for officers,” BPD tweeted.
This story will be updated.
