Crash shuts down Manatee Avenue east of downtown Bradenton, cops say

All eastbound lanes on Manatee Avenue East at the 13th Street East intersection are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

BPD announced the closure around 7 a.m., noting that the crash involved an overturned vehicle.

Thirteenth Street East and Manatee Avenue East, “will be closed during this time. Please avoid the area if possible and watch out for officers,” BPD tweeted.

TRAFFIC CRASH

We are on the scene of a vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle. 13th St E & Manatee Ave E will be closed during this time. Please avoid the area if possible, and watch out for Officers. Check back for updates. — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) February 9, 2021

This story will be updated.