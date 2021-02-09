Traffic

Crash shuts down Manatee Avenue east of downtown Bradenton, cops say

Bradenton

All eastbound lanes on Manatee Avenue East at the 13th Street East intersection are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

BPD announced the closure around 7 a.m., noting that the crash involved an overturned vehicle.

Thirteenth Street East and Manatee Avenue East, “will be closed during this time. Please avoid the area if possible and watch out for officers,” BPD tweeted.

This story will be updated.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
