Pair of rush hour accidents causing major delays in downtown Bradenton, police say

A pair of Friday afternoon car accidents are causing major traffic delays in Bradenton, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The first crash occurred around 4:11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Sixth Avenue East, police said in a message posted on social media. Another crash happened just minutes later in the southbound lanes of the DeSoto Bridge.

Traffic is being diverted to avoid the accident on Sixth Avenue. The DeSoto Bridge crash temporarily blocked both southbound lanes, but as of 4:25 p.m., only one lane remained blocked.

According to police, traffic is delayed on the southbound and northbound lanes of the DeSoto Bridge. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and slow down for officers working the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated....