Crash shuts down major highway into Bradenton

Traffic has come to a halt Thursday morning on U.S. 301 just south of State Road 70 in Manatee County due a vehicle crash. At least one person was injured in the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 7:53 a.m. and all northbound lanes on U.S. 301 are currently closed.

First responders are on scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

