Traffic
Crash shuts down major highway into Bradenton
Traffic has come to a halt Thursday morning on U.S. 301 just south of State Road 70 in Manatee County due a vehicle crash. At least one person was injured in the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 7:53 a.m. and all northbound lanes on U.S. 301 are currently closed.
First responders are on scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
No further details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Comments