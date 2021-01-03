Traffic blocked on U.S. 41 in Bradenton after motorcycle crash, cops say

A major Bradenton roadway is partially closed on Sunday night after a crash, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 41/First Street West, just south of the Desoto Bridge, is reduced to one lane as emergency personnel respond to the incident. Officers were at the scene as of 6:30 p.m.

Police asked that motorists avoid the area.

The accident involved a motorcycle that crashed in the 100 block of First Street West, according to police.