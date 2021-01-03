Bradenton Herald Logo
Traffic blocked on U.S. 41 in Bradenton after motorcycle crash, cops say

A major Bradenton roadway is partially closed on Sunday night after a crash, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 41/First Street West, just south of the Desoto Bridge, is reduced to one lane as emergency personnel respond to the incident. Officers were at the scene as of 6:30 p.m.

Police asked that motorists avoid the area.

The accident involved a motorcycle that crashed in the 100 block of First Street West, according to police.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
