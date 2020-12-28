Bradenton Herald Logo
Traffic backed up on Sunshine Skyway Bridge after crash

Southbound traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is reduced to one lane on Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a barrier along the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol warned motorists on Interstate 275 South to expect delays and drive with caution in the area.

Photos shared by FHP show a badly damaged Honda perched on the concrete barrier with one side on the roadway and the other side dangling over Tampa Bay.

Troopers did not report any injuries.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
