Traffic backed up on Sunshine Skyway Bridge after crash

Southbound traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is reduced to one lane on Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a barrier along the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol warned motorists on Interstate 275 South to expect delays and drive with caution in the area.

Photos shared by FHP show a badly damaged Honda perched on the concrete barrier with one side on the roadway and the other side dangling over Tampa Bay.

Troopers did not report any injuries.