Bradenton man dies after crash on I-75 in Manatee County sends his car into a pole, FHP says 

A 22-year-old Bradenton man has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County on Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. on I-75 North near the exit for State Road 64.

Troopers say that a 72-year-old Bradenton man in a Chevrolet van was traveling northbound and approaching the S.R. 64 exit when he attempted to move one lane to the left. During the lane change, the left rear side of his van hit the front right side of a Chevrolet Camaro driven by the 22-year-old, according to FHP.

The collision sent the Camaro into a grassy median, where the car collided with a steel pole. The 22-year-old was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to FHP.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 72-year-old man was uninjured in the crash, according to FHP.

The agency’s homicide unit continues to investigate the accident.