Crash shuts down major intersection on U.S. 301 in Bradenton

The intersection of U.S. 301 North and 44th Avenue East is shut down due to a crash in the middle of the intersection involving two vehicles.

Traffic cameras are showing some movement as law enforcement directs vehicles around the scene.

Florida 511 tweeted out the accident just before 1 p.m. and is listing it as a “major incident.” The announcement states the accident occurred around 12:40 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

