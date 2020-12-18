Bradenton Herald Logo
Crash shuts down major intersection on U.S. 301 in Bradenton

Manatee

The intersection of U.S. 301 North and 44th Avenue East is shut down due to a crash in the middle of the intersection involving two vehicles.

Traffic cameras are showing some movement as law enforcement directs vehicles around the scene.

Florida 511 tweeted out the accident just before 1 p.m. and is listing it as a “major incident.” The announcement states the accident occurred around 12:40 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
