Child in critical condition after wrong-way crash in Manatee County, troopers say

A child was left in critical condition and three adults seriously injured after a crash in Manatee County on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near 35th Street West, just north of Palmetto, according to FHP.

An 18-year-old Bradenton woman was driving a sedan southbound on U.S. 41 when she crossed over a grass median and into the northbound lanes of traffic, troopers say.

Her car collided head on with a Hyundai SUV that was carrying a 36-year-old Sarasota woman and a male juvenile. The SUV then rotated and collided with a third car, a Cadillac sedan carrying a 34-year-old woman from Palmetto.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The child, whose age was not disclosed, was listed as a trauma alert and transported to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for care. Troopers say that the juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt or a child restraint.

All three drivers sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to FHP, and the Sarasota woman was transported to Blake Medical Center for care.