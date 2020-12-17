Bradenton Herald Logo
Busy Bradenton intersection blocked by crash involving overturned pickup

Bradenton

Traffic is being diverted away from a busy Bradenton intersection on Thursday afternoon after a crash involving an overturned pickup truck.

The scene of the accident is on Ninth Street West, just south of Manatee Avenue West.

Access to the Green Bridge is currently blocked for northbound traffic headed toward Palmetto. Bradenton Police Department officers are at the scene.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

