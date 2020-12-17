Bradenton Herald Logo
Crash and fire shuts down part of First Street in downtown Bradenton

The Bradenton Police Department shut down all northbound lanes on First Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 13th Avenue due to a vehicle crash at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

By 9:30 a.m., BPD announced that two of the northbound lanes were reopened.

Police said there also was a fire, but there were no reported injuries.

Law enforcement and first responders are on scene and motorists are asked to find an alternate route at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

