Crash and fire shuts down part of First Street in downtown Bradenton

The Bradenton Police Department shut down all northbound lanes on First Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 13th Avenue due to a vehicle crash at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

By 9:30 a.m., BPD announced that two of the northbound lanes were reopened.

Police said there also was a fire, but there were no reported injuries.

Law enforcement and first responders are on scene and motorists are asked to find an alternate route at this time.

Northbound lanes on 1st St E between 13th Ave and MLK Ave are closed for a vehicle crash and fire.

No injuries reported. Please avoid the area. — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) December 17, 2020

