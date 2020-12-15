Stuck on I-75 Tuesday morning? Fatal wrong-way crash in Sarasota snarls traffic

A 21-year-old Sun City man was killed and a 37-year-old Sarasota County woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way crash late Monday kept portions of northbound Interstate 75 closed until Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the crash occurred at about 10:45 p.m. Monday night, when the woman was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Jacaranda Overpass at mile marker 194 in Sarasota County.

The woman collided with the man head on, killing him at the scene. A female passenger with the deceased man was injured.

FHP announced the full reopening of northbound lanes at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.