Palmetto woman killed in morning auto crash in Hillsborough County, troopers say

A 54-year-old Palmetto woman died in an vehicle crash Saturday morning while driving in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the accident occurred just before 7 a.m. near the U.S. 41 and John Sherman Way intersection.

According to the crash report, the unidentified Palmetto woman was attempting to turn right into a business plaza when she was struck behind from another vehicle. Troopers said the second vehicle failed to slow down and collided with the rear of the victim’s vehicle.

Troopers say the woman died on the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

The female driver and male passenger in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

