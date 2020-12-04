Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Traffic

Sunshine Skyway traffic was snarled for hours due to ‘police activity’ atop the bridge

Manatee

Beginning at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, northbound traffic on I-275, originating from atop the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, began to back up for miles.

Florida traffic officials reported that “police activity” atop the bridge had closed the right hand lane and traffic was forced to merge into left-hand lane.

A witness who declined to be named, described the scene as what appeared to be a single abandoned vehicle and at least three law enforcement vehicles were on scene.

While traffic officials did not immediately update the situation by Friday afternoon, traffic cameras indicated that the right hand lane had opened and traffic was again flowing normally beginning at around 1:15 p.m.

Traffic cameras originally showed motorists continuing to back up from atop the bridge well south into Manatee County and the witness said the traffic jam was miles long.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There was no other information immediately available from authorities.

This story will be updated.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service