As I-75 ramp construction project continues, FDOT announces three-day overnight closure

The northbound Interstate 75 ramp to northbound Interstate 275 will be closed overnight from Wednesday to Friday of this week, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The closures come as FDOT continues to work on replacing the concrete bridge deck on the southbound I 275 ramp in the area. In a message to the Bradenton Herald, FDOT spokesman Brian Rick said the ramp should be open by the end of November.

But drivers looking to access the northbound I-75 ramp from Wednesday to Friday will be directed to exit at Moccasin Wallow Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers may then re-enter I-75 southbound and continue to I-275.

