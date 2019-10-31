One lane now closed on northbound I-75 after crash that had closed all lanes

Traffic authorities reported that all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 was shut down just north of the Clark Road exit in Sarasota following an accident that left debris scattered across the highway.

Sarasota Manatee RTMC reported the all-lane closure around noon, but the Florida Department of Transportation reported that all but one lane had reopened at approximately 12:21 p.m. following the closure that had left debris scattered across the northbound lanes.

It will take time for traffic to resume normal flow as the incident backed up traffic for miles.

Motorists are still advised to avoid the area if possible.

I-75 UPDATE 2: One northbound lane closed just north of the Clark Road exit, as reported by FDOT.https://t.co/gkgPo5OU8x — Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) October 31, 2019

I-75: All northbound lanes closed just north of the Clark Road exit, as reported by FDOT. #TrafficAlert https://t.co/gkgPo5OU8x pic.twitter.com/n7hmlaXDfq — Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) October 31, 2019

This story will be updated.