Traffic

One lane now closed on northbound I-75 after crash that had closed all lanes

Traffic authorities reported that all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 was shut down just north of the Clark Road exit in Sarasota following an accident that left debris scattered across the highway.

Sarasota Manatee RTMC reported the all-lane closure around noon, but the Florida Department of Transportation reported that all but one lane had reopened at approximately 12:21 p.m. following the closure that had left debris scattered across the northbound lanes.

It will take time for traffic to resume normal flow as the incident backed up traffic for miles.

Motorists are still advised to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  