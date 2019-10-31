Traffic

Crash shuts down U.S. 41 near Manatee/Hillsborough county line

At least one person was hurt in a crash that shut down U.S. 41 just north of the Manatee-Hillsborough county line, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash at the intersection with Valroy Road in Ruskin was reported at 6:01 a.m. As of about 7:40 a.m., the highway had been partially reopened, according to the FHP website

Other details were not immediately available.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible, and seek an alternate route.

Mark Young
