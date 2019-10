SHARE COPY LINK

All eastbound lanes of U.S. 301 in Palmetto are blocked after a crash on Thursday, according to Florida 511.

Law enforcement has also closed the U.S. 41 off-ramp to U.S. 301 (10th Street East).

The crash was reported shortly after 5 p.m. and occurred on U.S. 301 east of Haben Boulevard.

Traffic is congested in both directions, according to FL511.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Motorists are advised to seek another route.