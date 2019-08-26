Traffic

Vehicle fire on Sunshine Skyway has southbound lanes into Manatee County closed

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
What was initially reported as a disabled vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-275 just south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge has morphed into a vehicle fire, officials report.

According to FL511 Tampa Bay, only the right-hand lane was blocked off until the vehicle caught fire. As of 12:50 p.m., all southbound lanes were blocked.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Mark Young
Mark Young
