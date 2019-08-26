Traffic
Vehicle fire on Sunshine Skyway has southbound lanes into Manatee County closed
BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS
What was initially reported as a disabled vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-275 just south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge has morphed into a vehicle fire, officials report.
According to FL511 Tampa Bay, only the right-hand lane was blocked off until the vehicle caught fire. As of 12:50 p.m., all southbound lanes were blocked.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
