Crash blocking lanes of Interstate 75 in Manatee County. Traffic is backed up for miles

Hope you’re not in a hurry. Traffic on Interstate 75 in Manatee County is off to a crawl Thursday morning after a reported crash has blocked all lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 222, north of Manatee Avenue, occurred around 8:15 a.m.

Cameras in the area show traffic on the interstate backed up to State Road 70 as of 8:45 a.m.

A medical helicopter was at the scene of the crash just before 9 a.m., according to the Sarasota Manatee Regional Traffic Management Center.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

Med Flight on scene. pic.twitter.com/9MjOeDowoU — Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) August 22, 2019

