Traffic on I-75 is a mess with emergency roadwork underway in Manatee County

Two right lanes heading southbound on Interstate 75 in Manatee County are blocked, causing the Monday morning commute to be heavily congested near mile marker 215.

According to FL511 Tampa Bay, “emergency” roadwork is underway.

The first notice came at about 7:30 a.m. and the lanes remained blocked as of 8 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, but be aware that a “congestion” traffic alert has been issued for the Green Bridge. Congestion also is being reported heading southbound on U.S. 301 at State Road 70.

