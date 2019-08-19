Traffic on I-75 is a mess with emergency roadwork underway in Manatee County

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of
By
Up Next
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of
By
Two right lanes heading southbound on Interstate 75 in Manatee County are blocked, causing the Monday morning commute to be heavily congested near mile marker 215.
According to FL511 Tampa Bay, “emergency” roadwork is underway.
The first notice came at about 7:30 a.m. and the lanes remained blocked as of 8 a.m.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, but be aware that a “congestion” traffic alert has been issued for the Green Bridge. Congestion also is being reported heading southbound on U.S. 301 at State Road 70.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Comments