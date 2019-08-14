Traffic
Multi-vehicle interstate crash causing major traffic headache for drivers entering Manatee County
A multi-vehicle crash caused a significant traffic jam for drivers entering Manatee County from Hillsborough County on I-75 South on Wednesday evening.
Florida 511 reported the traffic accident at 3:57 p.m., listing the severity as major.
The crash occurred on I-75 South about a mile north of Valroy Road in Ruskin and several miles north of the Manatee County line.
It blocked the left and center lane of the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Injuries were reported at the scene.
As of 6:20 p.m., interstate traffic was backed up for about five miles between Valroy Road and S.R. 674 in Ruskin.
Multiple tow trucks were at the scene.
