Chlorine truck spill, two other accidents shut down I-75 in Sarasota County

Motorists are being advised to avoid I-75 on Wednesday morning near exit 203 in Sarasota after a rollover accident caused chlorine and muratic acid to spill across the roadway.

All lanes in both directions were briefly shut down because of the chemical spill, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports, but the sheriff’s office is reporting the southbound lanes have reopened.

However, a secondary accident in the northbound lanes near Clark Road at mile marker 200, just south of the chlorine spill, is being reported, which is causing further delays and traffic headaches.

To add to the crazy morning commute, the sheriff’s office is reporting a third accident at mile marker 199.

The sheriff’s office reported that the northbound lanes were about to reopen from the chlorine spill before the two other accidents have the interstate’s northbound lanes shut down for what is expected to be an extended period of time.

The sheriff’s office is asking motorists to “reroute.”

Third vehicle crash on I-75 at MM 199. Northbound lanes SHUT DOWN. No injuries. PLEASE RE-ROUTE. pic.twitter.com/3yL9edu9sd — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 7, 2019

North and southbound lanes of I-75 at the 203 exit are shut down due to the rollover of a pool maintenance truck. Chlorine and muriatic acid is in the roadway. PLEASE FIND ALTERNATIVE ROUTES. pic.twitter.com/Nk5mTXPUAx — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 7, 2019

This is a developing story.