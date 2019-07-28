Crash that shut down U.S. 41 in Bradenton caused serious injuries, FHP says 

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash that closed all lanes of U.S. 41 in Bradenton on Saturday night resulted in serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. and shut down U.S. 41 in both directions just south of State Road 70 for about two hours. All lanes were reopened by 11:30 p.m.

Troopers said Sunday that the crash caused serious injuries, but there were no fatalities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

New: Crash in Manatee on US-41 north before 53RD Ave W., all lanes blocked. Last updated at 09:24:43PM. #fl511 https://t.co/W60BEhLuzi — FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) July 28, 2019

More information about the incident will be released soon, according to FHP.

Stay with bradenton.com for updates.