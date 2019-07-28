Traffic
Crash that shut down U.S. 41 in Bradenton caused serious injuries, FHP says
A crash that closed all lanes of U.S. 41 in Bradenton on Saturday night resulted in serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. and shut down U.S. 41 in both directions just south of State Road 70 for about two hours. All lanes were reopened by 11:30 p.m.
Troopers said Sunday that the crash caused serious injuries, but there were no fatalities.
More information about the incident will be released soon, according to FHP.
