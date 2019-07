What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One lane is reportedly blocked after a semi-tractor trailer half jackknifed at the intersection of University Parkway and U.S. 301, according to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center.

At 4:18 p.m. Monday, first responders were dispatched to the scene.

There were no injuries reported.