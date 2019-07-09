Lightning strike knocks out traffic lights at busy intersection. You might want to skip it

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

All traffic lights at the intersection of U.S. 301 and University Parkway at the Manatee-Sarasota county line are out of service due to a lightning strike, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The strike occurred on on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office reported being on the scene around 3:50 p.m.

Repairs are underway, but the outage may take several hours to fix, the sheriff’s office said.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

Deputies are directing traffic at the intersection while the lights are out of order.