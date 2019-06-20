Major Manatee County thoroughfare reopened after railroad construction project

State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area. Officials invite your input at public hearing Dec. 6. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area. Officials invite your input at public hearing Dec. 6.

A portion of State Road 70 that was closed for more than a week during a construction project is open to traffic once again.

State Road 70 was closed at the railroad crossing between 18th Street Boulevard East and 17th Street Court East while Florida Department of Transportation and Seminole Gulf Railway made upgrades and improvements to the crossing.

The closure started on June 8 and diverted local traffic to U.S. 301 and around the railroad crossing.

The left lanes of State Road 70 in both directions will remain closed through Friday while crews finish curb work along the median, but motorists are once again free to travel on the roadway.