Construction is coming to this railroad crossing, closing a major Manatee County road

State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area State has major transportation projects planned for Bradenton area. Officials invite your input at public hearing Dec. 6.

Starting June 8, drivers will need to find their way around a new area of construction that will close part of a major Manatee County thoroughfare.

That’s when the Florida Department of Transportation and Seminole Gulf Railway are expected to start a construction project on the railroad crossing at State Road 70 between 18th Street Boulevard East and 17th Street Court East.

During the construction, State Road 70 will be closed at the crossing. Local traffic will only be able to access a portion of the road.

Traffic going west on State Road 70 will be detoured to U.S. 301 to 63rd Avenue East to 14th Street West and back to State Road 70.

Those driving east on State Road 70 will be detoured to 14th Street West to 63rd Avenue East to U.S. 301 to connect with State Road 70.

Crews plan to begin construction on June 8 and finish by Friday, June 21.

The project is scheduled to upgrade and improve the rail crossing, according to FDOT.

FDOT encourages drivers to use the detours or find alternate routes during the construction period.