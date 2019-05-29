Crash at base of Sunshine Skyway Bridge causing major delays

Breaking traffic: Accident on Skyway According to Broadcastify.com and live traffic cameras on the Skyway Bridge, an accident involving a motorcycle resulted in a trauma alert May 29. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to Broadcastify.com and live traffic cameras on the Skyway Bridge, an accident involving a motorcycle resulted in a trauma alert May 29.

Traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is clogging up Wednesday because of a crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 275 are slow moving Wednesday afternoon because of a crash blocking one lane of traffic near the base of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to Florida 511 traffic cameras.

Florida Highway Patrol reports the inside northbound lane is blocked because of an injury crash that occurred around 1:17 p.m.

Emergency vehicles were on scene as of 1:20 p.m., traffic cameras showed.

A separate crash on I-275 northbound near mile marker 6 in Palmetto — south of the bridge — was reported shortly before 1 p.m. but is not blocking any lanes, according to FHP.