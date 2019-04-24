Traffic snarled on Interstate 75 in Manatee after crash closes lanes

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash is blocking multiple lanes of Interstate 75 during the Wednesday morning commute.

Florida Highway Patrol reports two lanes of I-75 south are blocked because of the crash near mile marker 219, between State Road 70 and State Road 64.

The crash occurred around 8:22 a.m., according to FHP.

Florida 511 traffic maps show significant delays in the area of the crash and traffic backed up to the Manatee River.

TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash w/ roadblock on 75 SB south of 64 in Manatee continues to create major delays. Slow traffic is creeping back to 275. #GMTB #tampatraffic https://t.co/b56JJ8leA7 pic.twitter.com/43SYJ3hoi2 — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) April 24, 2019

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show vehicles are able to get by the crash using one lane of the interstate as of 9:55 a.m.