Traffic
Traffic snarled on Interstate 75 in Manatee after crash closes lanes
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A crash is blocking multiple lanes of Interstate 75 during the Wednesday morning commute.
Florida Highway Patrol reports two lanes of I-75 south are blocked because of the crash near mile marker 219, between State Road 70 and State Road 64.
The crash occurred around 8:22 a.m., according to FHP.
Florida 511 traffic maps show significant delays in the area of the crash and traffic backed up to the Manatee River.
Florida Department of Transportation cameras show vehicles are able to get by the crash using one lane of the interstate as of 9:55 a.m.
Comments