Traffic backed up on Green Bridge into Bradenton Motorists trying to get from Palmetto to Bradenton on the Green Bridge had slow going on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The Green Bridge spans the Manatee River and is frequently a choke point for traffic, especially during the winter tourist season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Motorists trying to get from Palmetto to Bradenton on the Green Bridge had slow going on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The Green Bridge spans the Manatee River and is frequently a choke point for traffic, especially during the winter tourist season.

The Florida Department of Transportation is inviting the public to join elected Manatee and Sarasota county and city officials, the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization and FDOT to begin the process of prioritizing long-range regional transportation needs from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Monday in Selby Auditorium at USF Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail.

Space is limited. Reserve seats at http://bit.ly/2045LRTPTransForum.

Regional transportation challenges include reducing traffic delays so employees can get to work on time, improving public transportation, making it safe to walk and bike in the region, ensuring there are safe routes to school for children, and managing stormwater and flooding on the roads.

Keeping these in mind, the Sarasota/Manatee MPO uses a process that looks to the regional community to direct the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan.

“We need local government entities and the community at large to tell us their priorities and where we should be spending our money,” MPO strategic planning manager Leigh Holt said in a press release.

“It is our job to listen and to hear what they have to say. The reality is, their participation influences the outcome of the MPO Long Range Transportation Plan.”

The public is invited to join in the process of prioritizing long-range regional transportation needs 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. April 22 in Selby Auditorium at USF Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail. Bradenton Herald file photo

FDOT’s District 1 is encouraging communities to combine land use and transportation planning. Following FDOT and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) guidance, the Sarasota/Manatee MPO will be discussing the connection between transportation and land use at the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan TransForum.

“Reducing traffic congestion, increasing use of public transportation, improving roadway safety, lowering emissions, containing public costs, sustaining economic growth, promoting livable communities, preserving natural areas and resources — is enhanced with effective land use and transportation coordination,” according to an FDOT report on Florida transportation trends and conditions.

SHARE COPY LINK Big traffic changes proposed for Tamiami Trail near airport and USF Sarasota-Manatee. Among them: roundabouts, fewer lanes, median landscaping.

Anyone wanting to get involved in long-range transportation planning can follow the process on Facebook (TransForum2045) and Twitter (@TransformTomor1).