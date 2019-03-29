Rollover accident blocks Friday afternoon traffic along US 41 in Manatee County

A rollover crash blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. 41 in southern Manatee County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at U.S. 41 and 69th Avenue West around 4:30 p.m., according to the Emergency Communications Center. Traffic was severely backed up in the area, traffic cameras show.
The crash was cleared around 5:30 p.m., officials say.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
This is a developing story... Stay tuned to bradenton.com for updates.
Comments