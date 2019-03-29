Traffic

Rollover accident blocks Friday afternoon traffic along US 41 in Manatee County

By Ryan Callihan

March 29, 2019 05:27 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Manatee

A rollover crash blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. 41 in southern Manatee County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at U.S. 41 and 69th Avenue West around 4:30 p.m., according to the Emergency Communications Center. Traffic was severely backed up in the area, traffic cameras show.

The crash was cleared around 5:30 p.m., officials say.

This is a developing story... Stay tuned to bradenton.com for updates.

  Comments  