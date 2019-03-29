Accident on Sunshine Skyway causing major traffic headache coming into Manatee County

Commuters driving across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge into Manatee County on Friday afternoon are encountering lengthy delays because of a multi-vehicle accident.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the two southbound lanes were closed around 11:40 a.m. at mile marker 9 because of a crash involving roofing debris that caused nails and shingles to spill onto the roadway.
Just after 1 p.m., officials started to allow traffic to move past the accident scene on the shoulder, but both lanes remained closed.
Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
