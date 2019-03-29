Traffic

Accident on Sunshine Skyway causing major traffic headache coming into Manatee County

By Jessica De Leon

March 29, 2019 12:56 PM

Commuters driving across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge into Manatee County on Friday afternoon are encountering lengthy delays because of a multi-vehicle accident.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the two southbound lanes were closed around 11:40 a.m. at mile marker 9 because of a crash involving roofing debris that caused nails and shingles to spill onto the roadway.

Just after 1 p.m., officials started to allow traffic to move past the accident scene on the shoulder, but both lanes remained closed.



