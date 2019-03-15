Traffic

2 dead in fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota, troopers say

By Ryan Callihan

March 15, 2019 07:47 PM

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10:55 a.m., 59-year-old Bruce Petrezlka was traveling northbound in the middle lane of I-75 near mile marker 174 when his 2006 Honda Goldwing motorcycle veered off the road and into a wooded area, according to a crash report.

Troopers say Virginia Petrezlka, 56, was a passenger on the vehicle. The motorcycle collided with a tree and both riders were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims of the crash are from Norway, Iowa, according to a crash report. Neither Petrezlka nor his passenger was wearing a helmet and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities say.

