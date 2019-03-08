Traffic

Avoid this Bayshore Gardens intersection next week, Manatee County workers say

By Ryan Callihan

March 08, 2019 04:20 PM

Several Bayshore Gardens residents attended a town hall with Manatee County representatives as panelists to discusses issues they're seeing in their community.
An intersection in southwest Bradenton will be shutdown for repairs and improvements for two days at the end of next week.

Manatee County traffic engineers say they’re planning to close the intersection of 26th Street West and Florida Boulevard between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March 14 and 15. During the closure, crews will work on mast arm foundation work associated with signal upgrades.

A detour route will be available, but local and emergency traffic will be allowed to pass.

