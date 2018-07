At least one person was killed in a crash Friday night at the intersection of 14th Street West and 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton, according Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which was reported at 9:29 p.m., shut down the northbound lanes of 14th Street West, or U.S. .41, according to the FHP website.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.





Other information about the crash was not immediately available.

