Free dental day back on again with COVID safety protocols in place at Parrish office

A morning of free dental care at Fort Hamer Dental Care, Parrish, for patients that was put on hold because of concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 is back on again for Sept. 18.

“We were able to put safety protocols in place and will be having our free dental day this Saturday 8 a.m.-noon,” Jessica DelPrete, practice manager for Fort Hamer Dental, 12106 U.S. 301 N., Parrish said in an email on Monday.

“I apologize for the back and forth, but we wanted to make sure we serve our community while being able to keep staff, and patients safe,” she said.

Dr. Chu Lee, Dr. Christine Kerrigan and their team at Fort Hamer Dental Care will be providing free dental care, including cleanings, fillings and extractions. People without dental insurance may call for an appointment at 941-212-2705 or visit https://FreeDentistryDay.org.