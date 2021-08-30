Fort Hamer Dental offering free care on Dentistry Day, but you’ll need an appointment

Residents of Parrish and the surrounding area without dental insurance have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Fort Hamer Dental Care on Free Dentistry Day, Sept. 18.

Residents of Parrish and the surrounding area without dental insurance have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Fort Hamer Dental Care on Free Dentistry Day, Sept. 18.

Anyone desiring free dental care is asked to call the office in advance at 941-212-2705 or visit https://FreeDentistryDay.org to schedule an appointment.

Fort Hamer Dental Care, 12106 U.S. 301 N., will provide cleanings, fillings and extractions between 8 a.m. and noon on Sept. 18

Dr. Chu Lee, Dr. Christine Kerrigan and their team at Fort Hamer Dental Care are among those providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.

Approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Many people in the local community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means, Lee and Kerrigan said.

There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.

Fort Hamer Dental Care opened its doors in October 2019.

