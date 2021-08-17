Red tide levels are the lowest in weeks around Anna Maria Island, new samples show 

Red tide levels have dropped significantly around Anna Maria Island and Manatee County waters for the first time in weeks, according to new samples from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A sample collected Monday near the Rod and Reel Pier at the northern tip of Anna Maria Island showed only a “very low” concentration of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes harmful algal bloom known as red tide. Last week, algae levels measured there were “high,” or more than 1 million cells of K. brevis per liter.

Concentrations also dropped elsewhere around the island. Very low levels of K. brevis were detected in samples on the Gulf and Intracoastal sides of Bradenton Beach, and one “low” concentration was collected in the Intracoastal near Longboat Pass. Algae levels had previously been medium to high in those areas.

K. brevis also was not detected at significant levels in a sample collected in Palma Sola Bay on Monday, where the red tide algae has been at low levels over the past several weeks.

Red tide’s presence remains stronger to the south around Longboat Key and Sarasota County. One sample collected Monday on the Intracoastal side of Longboat Key, just south of the Manatee County line, showed a high concentration of the algae there.

Red tide forecast

The most recent coastal red tide forecast from University of South Florida and the Florida Wildlife Research Institute predicts that conditions will continue to improve for Anna Maria Island and most of Manatee County over the next several days.

This coastal red tide forecast produced by the University of South Florida and the Florida Wildlife Research Institute shows minimal red tide algae levels lingering around some areas of Manatee County’s coastline over the coming days. USF

Some very low levels of red tide algae may impact coastal areas around the mouth of the Manatee River, according to the model. But significant levels of red tide are not predicted to impact Anna Maria Island and other parts of Manatee County through the end of this week.

A red tide respiratory irritation forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the possibility of very low irritation levels around Anna Maria Island this week. Very low to moderate breathing irritation may be present on Longboat Key, according to the forecast.

Conditions have also improved at local beaches, according to recent reports from Mote Marine Laboratory’s beach conditions tracker. Dead fish have not been reported in the sand or water over the last several days. On Tuesday, Manatee Beach was the only local beach where slight respiratory irritation was reported.