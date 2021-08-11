Health News

Health agency reopens area beaches contaminated with bacteria, red tide advisories remain

Sarasota

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota has lifted a no-swim advisory for several Sarasota beaches that had been impacted with high levels of the enterococcus bacteria.

The bacteria can be naturally occurring when there are large swaths of decaying vegetation present, but is most often associated with human and marine wildlife feces.

Health officials enacted a no-swim advisory for eight Sarasota beaches on Aug. 5; the the high levels of bacteria were found Aug. 2. The following day, Sarasota health officials lifted the advisory on three of the beaches, but implemented new no-swim advisories on two more beaches.

All of the beaches that were impacted are now open to swimming as of late Tuesday, according to DOH.

The following beaches impacted by the bacteria this past week, but have had the no-swim advisory lifted, include:

Health officials said bacteria levels have returned to a “satisfactory level. Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at these beach sites.”

However, because red tide is, “currently off the coastline, (advisories with signage) will remain in place until conditions improve,” health officials said.

Water quality testing will continue through the weekend.

