Blacks, other minorities often don’t get the mental health care they need | Opinion

July is National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. This month provides an opportunity to acknowledge the mental health needs and disparities of traditionally underserved and underrepresented populations. As a Black woman from East St. Louis, the lack of opportunity for minorities to receive quality mental health care has been apparent my whole life.

There is a stigma surrounding mental health. Some BIPOC communities may see therapy or counseling as something reserved for only white people. Others may believe that going to therapy signifies a lack of faith in a higher power they strive to follow.

Beyond the stigma barrier, mental health care is not often advertised to these communities; and when it is advertised, there may be a lack of BIPOC representation. Additionally, Hispanic and Black people have consistently lower rates of health insurance coverage than non-Hispanic white people, and Asians have slightly lower rates. BIPOC also have the potentially added barrier of racial trauma.

Racial trauma refers to the mental and emotional injury caused by encounters with racial bias, ethnic discrimination, racism and hate crimes. It can be a result of someone’s intentional discriminatory actions, indirect microaggressions or systemic racism. While laws that explicitly withhold equal treatment of BIPOC no longer exist, there are still centuries-old systems in place that put BIPOC at a disadvantage. These systems contribute to ongoing implicit bias, which leads to social exclusion and marginalization of BIPOC.

However, there are ways we can start breaking down these barriers.

Education. It is essential to demystify the therapeutic process for BIPOC. Therapy focuses on what you want or need to get out of it – it does not have to be made much more complicated than that. Historically, health education has been withheld from or made inaccessible to BIPOC communities, making it difficult for BIPOC to trust health care professionals. As professionals, we must do more to bridge this gap and educate them in their schools and communities.

Representation. BIPOC face unique situations that may contribute to decreased mental health. It is important to step outside of traditional therapeutic interventions to meet their needs. Consider potential options such as music, poetry and storytelling that is reflective of their experiences. Above all else, engage in their heritage — learn about their experiences and apply this knowledge to your care interventions. It is also especially beneficial to connect BIPOC with therapists who look like them.

Empowerment. Empower BIPOC to use their voices and share their lived experiences. Empower them to insert themselves into positions that are needed for their community. The more BIPOC there are in mental health care, the more accessible it becomes to other BIPOC. Allow them to take on whatever roles they want as their full selves, not expecting them to talk, look or act a certain way.

Focusing on these areas of improvement is a great first step to bring much-needed change for BIPOC mental health care. If you are a BIPOC, know that you are worthy of putting energy into finding a therapist to assist you with being a better version of yourself. Do some research, and know it is okay to be particular about who you involve in your care. Seeking support is a sign of strength!

Britne Shamble, LCSW, is an outpatient clinical coordinator for Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments to people of all ages. Centerstone has facilities in Manatee County.