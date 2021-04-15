Coastal Orthopedics starts work on big, new centralized location near Interstate 75

Coastal Orthopedics recently broke ground on an 88,000-square-foot facility on 12 acres in central Manatee County. The new building will serve as company headquarters, as well as provide clinical, surgical, and physical therapy services.

Scheduled for completion in April 2022, the facility will include an ambulatory surgery center with six operating rooms, physical therapy department with gymnasium, diagnostic imaging services, including digital X-rays and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), as well as administrative offices.

Located on the south side of State Road 64 East at its intersection with Lena Road, the facility is convenient for patients from Bradenton, Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch and East Manatee, and has room for future expansion, company officials said.

Coastal Orthopedics is a full-service provider of comprehensive orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, spine care, pain management and physical therapy services.

“Over the many years our team has served the community, Coastal Orthopedics has grown into a subspecialized group with offices all around the county,” Dr. Arthur Valadie said.

“About three years ago, we realized that we were busting at the seams and decided this was the right move for the practice. Our mission remains to take great care of our community and provide top-notch orthopedic care and this building is going to do that. We’re blessed to live in such a great place with a wonderful community,” Valadie said.

Dr. Arthur Valadie speaks at the groundbreaking for Coastal Orthopedics’ new headquarters building being built east of Interstate 75 on State Road 64 East at Lena Road. photo photo by Maria Lyle

Coastal Orthopedics was founded in Bradenton in 1973 and is home to 20 orthopedic surgeons and pain management physicians who maintain hospital affiliations with Blake Medical Center, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

Change is also coming to Coastal Orthopedics’ location at 6015 Pointe West Blvd., Bradenton. It will be replaced by a new location three blocks north of Blake Medical Center. Coastal recently broke ground on the 35,000-square-foot facility, scheduled to be completed about the same time as the new headquarters.

Coastal Orthopedics East Surgery Center at 1917 Worth Court in Lakewood Ranch, which opened in 2009, will be closed and consolidated at the new headquarters location.

Coastal Orthopedics’ new headquarters building is being built east of Interstate 75 on State Road 64 East at Lena Road. provided rendering

“We are experiencing some major growth at Coastal Orthopedics, and it’s certainly an exciting time,” Paige LeMay, chief executive officer of Coastal Orthopedic, said. “We continually strive for the best customer experience and the future headquarters plus our many other locations will make it easier for our patients who come from throughout the region to follow up with our top-notch physicians.”

Coastal’s physicians have worked with sports teams, athletic organizations and high school teams throughout the area, including Bayshore High School, Braden River High School, Bradenton Christian High School, Cardinal Mooney High School, Manatee High School, Palmetto High School, Southeast High School and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School.

Most recently, Valadie, who works with the Pittsburgh Pirates, received an award from the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society for 20 years of service.

4/14/2021-- Dr. Arthur Valadie hopes that he and his staff will be in Coastal Orthopedics’ new headquarters in about one year. The 88,000-square-foot building is being built east of Interstate 75 on State Road 64 East at Lena Road. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Shoulder and elbow specialist Dr. R. Stephen Otte served as the on-site physician for the recent PGA Tour’s World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession Golf Club.

Additionally, Dr. Daniel Lamar is involved with the Tennessee Titans. Several physicians on the staff assist with the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch.

Coastal’s new headquarters is being built in the style of The Sarasota School of Architecture, sometimes called Sarasota Modern.

Ground was recently broken for Coastal Orthopedics’ new headquarters. The 88,000-square-foot building is being built east of Interstate 75 on State Road 64 East at Lena Road. provided photo by Maria Lyle ©2021 Maria Lyle

Members of the team bringing the project to fruition include contractor BBL Medical Facilities, Albany, N.Y., architect HCP Architects, Albany, N.Y., engineers Kimley-Horn, Sarasota, real estate consultant Somerset CPAs, Indianapolis, banking partner Seaside National Bank & Trust, Sarasota, and Realtor Wyman, Green & Blalock Real Estate, Bradenton.

For more information, visit CoastalOrthopedics.com or call 941-792-1404.