Babytalk | Hopefully, 2020 will be filled with smiles. It will make us healthier

What a different kind of year this one has been. Everyone has stories to tell and thoughts to share.

The stories range from how interrupted their lives have been from the pandemic to who they know has experienced the dreaded COVID illness. Everyone, from our youngest to our oldest has been impacted. Children this year probably learned more about how infectious diseases are spread than any other year in history.

Thankfully modern technology has helped people stay in contact. I have spoken with many parents who long for when they can introduce their new baby to the child’s grandparents in person, not just on a computer or phone. Fears of making someone else sick is a common theme.

Even though one hears people complaining of only seeing people on computers at least we are staying connected. For me it has been fun having family meetings with family in another country. We have probably seen each other more this year than previous years. However nothing is better than in person. Many are longing to connect to touch and hug loved ones.

Then there are the thoughts. The thoughts range from don’t come near me without a mask and shield to mask doubters who dismiss the precautions. Flu season is off to a slow start and probably because we are taking so many precautions.

I miss smiles.

Smiles are contagious. Smiles spread happiness and joy. Smiles help fight depression. Scientist Andrew Newberg states “the symbol that was rated with the highest positive emotional content” is a smile. Smiling stimulates our brain’s reward mechanisms. When we smile or see smiles our brain feels good.

Smiling is as important to our brain’s health as sleeping.

Smiling activates nerve messages and releases hormones, all affecting our overall health. Smiling stimulates the release of neuropeptides, serotonin, endorphins and dopamine.

Neuropeptides are our communicating hormones. They spread messages throughout our body distributing feelings which then affect other hormones. They are considered to be the hormones that help us relieve stress and restore calm after a disturbing event.

Serotonin is found in our blood platelets. They help repair arteries when they start to narrow. Narrowing arteries lead to high blood pressure. When we smile serotonin helps stabilize our mood, reduce depression and regulate anxiety.

Endorphins are the famous happy hormone. Endorphins help us fight feelings of stress and pain. They can lower our heart rate and blood pressure. People who regularly exercise experience a sense of well-being that is often contributed to endorphins. If they are not able to participate in their usual exercise routine, many experience sadness and anxiety. This year has impacted sports, gyms, dance studios, and other gathering places of regular exercise. The good news is some people discovered other forms of exercise to help them feel good about themselves. When they do exercise they smile more.

Dopamine rewards us with a sense of pleasure when we have done something satisfying. It is considered a factor in motivation and productivity.

It is no secret smiling makes us attractive. People treat you differently when you smile at them. It is an unconscious automatic response of the cortex of the brain. Before you know it you are smiling back and forth with someone and you both end up happier and healthier.

I miss smiles.

Here is to hoping in 2021 we will see people smiling, not just wondering if they are smiling behind the mask.