Disabled Bradenton veteran receives gift of a new smile in time for the holidays

Disabled Army veteran Tim Munford, 66, was in disbelief and tears several weeks ago when he learned he would be getting dental implants, free of charge.

Friday, Ryan Rubino installed the new teeth and handed Munford a mirror to see the result.

“Oh, man. Golly, man,” Munford said, looking into the mirror at his now perfect smile.

Munford, of Bradenton and a 1973 graduate of Manatee High School, who made his living in retail sales after the Army, said he was ecstatic not only with the appearance of his new teeth, but the thought that he would be able to properly chew food again.

Rubino Periodontics and Implant Dentistry in Lakewood Ranch is a family dental practice headed by Tom Rubino and his dentist sons Ryan and Tyler. The sons are both grads of Manatee High School.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tom Rubino said the implants, a makeover valued at $50,000, is a way for the family to give back back to the community.

Tim Munford, a disabled Bradenton veteran, takes a look at his new dental implants for the first time on Friday. The smile makeover, valued at $50,000, was a gift from Rubino Periodontics and Implant Dentistry. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“I have a special place in my heart for veterans. My dad served in World War II,the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He went to Vietnam in 1968, leaving five kids behind,” said Tom Rubino, who has practiced in the Bradenton area since 1988.

“We wanted to give back to the community with the skills that we have,” Tom Rubino said.

Munford had partial dentures and failing teeth, when he found Rubino Periodontics and Implant Dentistry on the internet, and came to the practice for help.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Dr. Ryan Rubino visits with Tim Munford, a disabled Bradenton veteran, after installing his new new dental implants on Friday. The smile makeover, valued at $50,000, was a gift from Rubino Periodontics and Implant Dentistry. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

After his initial appointment, the Rubinos decided that Munford was a perfect candidate for a gift of new teeth over the holidays, but didn’t want to tell him over the phone. Instead, they called and asked that he come to the office to talk about a new procedure.

“We sat him down in this room and told him that we wanted to give him implants at no charge,” Ryan said. “He was in tears and in disbelief. He has been super appreciative and is such a nice person.”

At one time, installing dental implants could take several months but with a new procedure, it can now be done in a couple of weeks. Not all patients are candidates for the procedure and not all dentist offices perform it.

Neither Tim Munford, a disabled Bradenton veteran, nor his girlfriend, Cindy Fredrickson, could hold back tears of joy after he received his new new dental implants on Friday. The smile makeover, valued at $50,000, was a gift from Rubino Periodontics and Implant Dentistry. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Munford had his surgery on Dec. 7 to to have his remaining bad teeth removed and implants installed. On Friday, Ryan Rubino affixed the new teeth to the implants.

Cindy Fredrickson, Munford’s girlfriend, was in tears Friday, calling the implants a quality of life blessing.

“I started crying when I saw him with his new teeth,” Fredrickson said.

Rubino Periodontics and Implant Dentistry also has offices in Bradenton and Sun City Center.

For more information,visit https://bradentonperio.com/ or call 941-404-2218.