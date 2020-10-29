Case of West Nile virus confirmed in Manatee County, health officials say

A case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Manatee County, the local branch of the Florida Department of Health said Thursday.

The mosquito-borne virus can cause severe and sometimes fatal illness, and health officials say there is a “heightened concern” that additional residents will become ill. The virus passes to humans through mosquito bites and is not contagious.

Health officials said that they will continue to monitor the situation with preventative support from Manatee County Mosquito Control, but they also advised residents to take an active role by preventing mosquitoes from breeding or biting.

To prevent breeding, water should be drained from anywhere it has collected outside of the home, including in garbage cans and gutters, and prevented from collecting elsewhere.

DOH-Manatee also advises that residents cover skin with insect repellent or clothing in situations where mosquitoes may be present.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five people infected with West Nile virus develop a fever and other symptoms, while about one in 150 infections results in serious and possibly fatal illness. There are currently no approved vaccines or medications for the disease.

Summer and fall are the peak time for infections, according to the CDC.