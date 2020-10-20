Florida Blue Centers offering free flu shots. You could also snag a $10 gift card

For the fourth year, Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots and other vaccinations to the public at a drive-up flu shot clinoc Wednesday at 285 N. Cattlemen Road, across from the Mall at University Town Center.

New this year, the no-cost flu vaccines are available to anyone age 3 and older even if they have health insurance through another carrier or do not have health insurance coverage at all.

Everyone receiving a flu shot at the Florida Blue Center will receive a $10 Walgreens gift card, while supplies last.

To reduce the risk of exposure, this year’s clinics will be a drive-up event outside of participating Florida Blue Centers throughout the state so participants can get their flu shot in a safer setting.

Masks are required and participants are asked to wait in their car for the Walgreens pharmacist to come to them.

Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots and other vaccinations to the public at a drive-up flu shot Wednesday, Oct. 21, clinic at 285 N. Cattlemen Road, across from the Mall at University Town Center. provided photo

Participants are encouraged to schedule an appointment and fill out vaccination forms ahead of time for faster service. Forms also will be available at the event, and walk-ups are welcome. For an appointment, call 941-308-2042.

Additional drive-up clinics will be held Nov. 4, Nov. 14, Nov. 18, Dec. 5, and Dec. 9. The clinics will be held 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Persons without an appointment are encouraged to arrive after 11:30 a.m. to avoid larger crowds and longer wait times.

People with health insurance should bring their insurance cards with them, even from another carrier. Walgreens will cover flu vaccines for persons who do not have health insurance coverage.

Appointments are not necessary, but you can schedule one at https://wagsoutreach.com/ss/FLO644549 for faster service.

In addition to flu shots, vaccines also will be available for pneumonia, shingles, Tdap, Hepatitis A and B, and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella). These additional vaccinations are covered at no cost by most health insurance plans or can be purchased by those without insurance.