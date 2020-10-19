Many Manatee residents qualify for free medical care. Here is one place to get it

For families who have lost their medical coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local nonprofit may be able to relieve some of their pain.

Turning Points, 701 17th Ave. W., offers free medical and dental care to qualifying Manatee County residents between the ages of 18 and 64. Older residents are not included because they qualify for Medicare.

A family of four with an income of $48,000 or less a year, for example, qualifies for free care, said Dr. Art Cohen, medical director.

“This past month we have had a 38 percent increase in the clinic,” said Margi Dawson, director of development.. “Most of these new patients thought that our clinic services were only for the homeless.”

That’s a misconception that Turning Points would like to correct.

“So, the general public still does not know that our services are for anyone. There are eligibility requirements but a good majority of Manatee County residents are actually eligible and they do not even know it,” Dawson said.

Turning Points, 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton, helps fill the need for medical care for the uninsured. Seventy five percent of those served by the nonprofit are the working poor. provided photo

An estimated 75 percent of clients at Turning Points are not homeless, and many of them have a job. Turning Points provides assistance to keep them from becoming homeless.

“We are seeing more people with more complex problems, because they may have put off getting help,” said Cohen, former chief of staff of Blake Medical Center.

It’s not uncommon, eight months into the pandemic, for people to put off going to the doctor or dentist out of concern for COVID-19.

To alleviate concerns about contracting COVID, the Turning Points staff requires that clients answer a health questionnaire, have their temperature taken and wear a mask.

Free primary and specialty care services along with pharmacy consultation and services are available 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday..

All Turning Points patients receive a primary care provider/physician and if needed, are assigned a specialty physician after the primary care appointment.

Care is provided by staff physicians, nurse practitioners, volunteer physicians, volunteer nurses, medical and pharmacy students from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and other volunteer providers.

“We are a community health center. We do not just treat our patients, we educate them about diabetes, COVID, and a wide range of illnesses. We also provide a place for pharmacy and medical students from LECOM”, Cohen said.

Services include treating patients for chronic conditions: asthma, allergies, COPD, hypertension, diabetes, foot issues.

There is on-site testing for blood glucose, cholesterol and Hepatitis C.

Specialty services include cardiology, gynecology, endocrinology, pulmonology, audiology, podiatry, optometry, acupuncture and others. Smoking cessation classes are also offered.

“Every person we divert away from our local emergency rooms, saves the community money. What we do is irreplaceable,” Cohen said. “We have the ability and facility to care for more patients. We want to get the word out that we are here with free quality medical care for our residents in need.”

Manatee County residents should call 941-567-6156 or email info@tpmanatee.org to inquire if they qualify for services.

For more information, visit tpmanatee.org/.